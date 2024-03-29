Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) Fethi Nouri and Secretary of State to Minister of Economy and Planning in charge of Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Samir Abdelhafidh on Wednesday agreed during a working session to boost guarantee mechanisms and Tunisian investment funds, to review the foreign exchange hedging and to embrace an environmental approach in future projects for small- and medium-sized enterprises and the economic fabric in general.

Nouri outpointed the importance of coordinating actions to support SMEs and facilitate their access to financing, stressing the banking sector's role in supporting SMEs, reads a BCT press release on Friday.

Besides, he deemed it necessary to devise a new economic approach for the creation of a new generation of SMEs that meet the requirements of the Tunisian economy in terms of value creation and employment, as well as sustainable and inclusive growth.

The two officials underlined the measures to be taken to speed up the use of credit lines for SMEs and the solutions and initiatives to be implemented to encourage their financing.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).