The Egyptian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) has provided total financing of EGP 51.2 billion to small and micro-sized enterprises from July 2014 until end-April 2024, CEO Bassel Rahmy announced.

This funding was directed toward nearly 2 million enterprises, creating around 3.1 million job opportunities, Rahmy added.

In addition, MSMEDA has financed 119,900 small and micro-sized projects with roughly EGP 3.2 billion under the Haya Karima initiative, he said.

