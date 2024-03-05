Saudi Arabian software start-up Salla has raised $130 million in an investment round ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

The fundraising was led by Investcorp, with participation from Sanabil Investment, a wholly owned company of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and STV, a technology venture capital fund and existing shareholder, according to a statement on Monday.

Investcorp said its investmnet was made through its $500 million Saudi-Pre-IPO Growth Fund, which was launched in 2022 to invest in a diversified portfolio of businesses, primarily in Saudi Arabia.

Established in 2016, the company provides an SaaS solution to businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Its fully digitised and automated solution allows merchants to build e-commerce websites, start selling their products online within a few hours, accept online payments and ship their products to the end user.

Since 2020, Salla has enabled $7 billion in e-commerce sales. It now serves more than 80,000 merchants on the platform, which features 400 applications. It also has more than 160 developers focused on technology and product development.

