Muscat: As part of Alizz Islamic Bank’s dedication and commitment to provide shari’a compliant financial solutions to both retail and corporate customers; the bank has recently launched its all new value proposition ‘Alizz Business’ that caters to the banking requirements of Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The launch was held at the banks Head Office in Wilayat Bawshar under the auspices of H.E. Halima bint Rashid Al Zari, Chairperson of the Small & Medium Enterprises Authority in the presence of Mr. Yahya Al Jabri, Chairman of Alizz Islamic Bank, Mr. Ali Al Mani, CEO of Alizz Islamic Bank and other dignitaries.

Alizz Islamic Bank believes that SMEs are a key driver of sustainable economic growth in Oman and ’Alizz Business’ includes a comprehensive portfolio of financial services designed to address the growing needs of the sector. This value proposition has been designed to meet all the requirements of SMEs through various attractive savings, financing and investment product offerings. Given the increasing funding needs of SMEs, ‘Alizz Business; offers flexible and convenient financing for business expansion, working capital, business line diversifications and other business growth drivers requiring capital injection.

The bank will also provide SMEs with an enhanced state of the art internet banking platform that will enable corporate customer to conduct their various business transactions securely anytime, anywhere.

Speaking on the launch Mr. Ali Al Mani, CEO of Alizz Islamic Bank said: “Alizz Islamic Bank recognises that SMEs make a significant contribution to the economic growth and development of Oman, as well as being an important element for a competitive and efficient market. Our organisation is committed to supporting the growth of small businesses and has therefore developed this dedicated value proposition for their business growth. ‘Alizz Business’ will help local entrepreneurs and business owners achieve their strategic goals through an array of innovative shari’a compliant solutions, and our team of corporate banking experts have developed a complete value proposition that is structured and designed to cater to the needs of Small and Medium Enterprises."

Mr. Al Mani added “The launch of the banks latest value proposition follows a detailed and meticulous study of the requirements of local entrepreneurs. The aim of this value proposition is to compliment the government’s stringent efforts in the development of this vital sector, and we sincerely believe that this will help SMEs flourish. Our business relationships go beyond simply offering products and at Alizz Islamic Bank our vision is to partner with SMEs to help them identify the areas for growth and efficiency while recommending practical, cost-effective ways to make the most of the opportunities that arise.”

Further reinforcing its position as an institution that puts the customer’s needs first and foremost the bank had recently embarked on a long-term strategic partnership, with the SME Development Authority accompanied by a belief that investing in sustainable initiatives is the decisive element in creating a brighter future for the country and its people.

