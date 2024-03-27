Egypt-based edtech Sprints.ai has secured $3 million to finance its expansion into 10 new markets.

The investment round was led by Disruptech Ventures, with participation from EdVentures and CFYE, among others, according to a statement.

The AI-powered start-up seeks to equip graduates with technological skills they lack through its hiring programmes.

Potential jobseekers who join the platform will undergo learning and are allowed to only pay upon successful hiring over three years.

The goal of the learning programmes is to produce tech teams in various fields, including AI, data science, mobile, web, IoT, cloud computing and cybersecurity.

Since its 2020 launch, the platform has delivered more than 2.5 million learning hours and secured jobs for graduates through more than 300 tech employers around the world.

