Abu Dhabi-listed 2PointZero Group said that its subsidiary has entered into a joint venture agreement with Adani Green Energy to develop renewable energy projects in India.



EPointZero will execute the joint venture through Minerva Holding, its renewable energy development platform in India, 2PointZero Group said in a statement on Thursday.



Adani Green, through its UAE subsidiary, will hold up to 20 percent stake in the joint venture.



In a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange, Adani Green said that it will appoint one director, while Minerva will have the right to appoint up to four directors.

No financial details were given on the new joint venture.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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