Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, announced on Thursday (24 November2022) that it has issued Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Al Haer Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) project, located in Riyadh.

The 200,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) sewage treatment plant is expected to start commercial operations in the second quarter of 2026, SWPC said in a statement.

On 6 June 2022, Zawya Projects had reported that SWPC had prequalified 24 bidders for the ISTP project.

On 15 November, SWPC announced that it had received bids for its 600,000 m3/day Rabigh 4 Independent Water Plant (IWP) project from:

Consortium of Acciona Agua and Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Investment (Ajlan & Bros) Consortium of ACWA Power, Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co (HAACO) and Almoayyed Contracting Group Engie

The RFP for Rabigh 4 IWP was issued on 16 June.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)