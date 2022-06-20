Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, tendered Request for Proposal (RFP) for its Rabigh 4 Independent Water Plant (IWP) project.

The 600,000 cubic metres per day desalination project is located in Rabigh, 180 kilometres northwest of Makkah, on the Red Sea coast.

SWPC said in a press statement on Thursday, 16 June, that the plant is expected to start commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In November 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that SWPC had prequalified eight bidders for Rabigh 4 IWP. In a press statement dated 15 November, SWPC disclosed the names of companies/consortia pre-qualified to bid for Rabigh-4 IWP. These are:

1. Acciona Agua and Ajlan & Bros Energy Company Consortium

2. ACWA Power

3. Cobra Instalaciones Y Servicios

4. Kahrabel FZE (a subsidiary of Engie)

5. Marafiq and Alfanar Company Consortium

6. Marubeni Corporation

7. Utico, Mowah Co, and CRCCI Consortium

8. Veolia Middle East

In July 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that 39 companies, including 21 Saudi companies, had responded to the EoI invite.

