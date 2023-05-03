Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, announced on Tuesday that it has issued Request for Proposals (RFP) for ‘Small Sewage Treatment Plant (SSTP) and Collection Network (CN) for Jazan Cluster’ project.

The project comprises of the development of 12 SSTPs of varying capacities with a total combined treatment capacity of 74,700 m3/day cubic metres per day (m3/day), according to SWPC’s press statement.

The statement said the project is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2023.

On 7 June 2022, SWPC has issued the list of 19 prequalified bidders for the project.

1. Aljan & Bros Company

2. Bio Treat International

3. China Railway Construction Corporation International

4. Al Fanar Company

5. China Harbour Engineering Company

6. Mowah Company

7. Alkhorayef Water & Power

8. China State Construction Engineering Corporation

9. Ercole Marelli Impianti Tecnologici

10. Al-Jazea Company

11. Civil Works Company

12. Metito Utilities

13. Miahona Company

14. SAUR Group

15. CITIC Construction Company

16. Merit Technologies Incorporated

17. SARH Attaqnia Construction Company

18. International Water Distribution Company (Tawzea)

19. Al Yamama Company

The project was originally slated to have 20 SSTPs of varying capacities with a total combined capacity of 104,500 m3/day (with sizes ranging from 1,000 m3/day to 5,000 m3/day), together with associated Collection Networks of approximately 1,500-km (with lengths ranging from 7 km to 415 km), according to the EOI notice issued on 22 March 2021. Later, the combined treatment capacity was revised upwards to134,400 m3/day while the number of SSTPs was reduced to 16.

The STPs would be procured on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis while the Collection Network would be procured on Design, Build, Finance and Transfer (DBFT) basis, according to the EOI notice.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

