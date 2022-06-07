Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, announced on Tuesday that it has prequalified bidders for Small Sewage Treatment Plant (SSTP) and Collection Network (CN) for Jazan Cluster project.

The 19 companies prequalified for the project are:

Aljan & Bros Company Bio Treat International China Railway Construction Corporation International Al Fanar Company China Harbour Engineering Company Mowah Company Alkhorayef Water & Power China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ercole Marelli Impianti Tecnologici Al-Jazea Company Civil Works Company Metito Utilities Miahona Company SAUR Group CITIC Construction Company Merit Technologies Incorporated SARH Attaqnia Construction Company International Water Distribution Company (Tawzea) Al Yamama Company

The Expression of Interest notice, issued on 22 March 2021, had said project would comprise of the development of 20 SSTPs of varying capacities with a total combined capacity of 104,500 cubic metres per day (with sizes ranging from 1,000 m3/day to 15,000 m3/day), together with associated Collection Networks of approximately 1,500-km (with lengths ranging from 7 km to 415 km).

A total of 46 companies, including 27 Saudi companies (as part of 38 consortia) submitted their interest in the project.

SWPC said the STPs would be procured on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis while the Collection Network would be procured on Design, Build, Finance and Transfer (DBFT) basis and would be handed over to the National Water Company (NWC) after construction.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)