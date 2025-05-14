Riyadh – Takween Advanced Industries Company suffered 138.15% higher net losses at SAR 9.51 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to SAR 3.99 million in Q1-24.

The revenues shrank by 20.82% to SAR 145 million as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 183.14 million a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Loss per share hit SAR 0.12 in the first three months (3M) of 2025, versus SAR 0.07 in Q1-24.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 revenues climbed by 1.49% from SAR 142.86 million as of 31 December 2024, while the net losses plunged by 80.96% from SAR 50 million.

Accumulated Losses

Takween reported accumulated losses valued at SAR 307.86 million at the end of March 2025, equivalent to 40.26% of the capital.

The Saudi group incurred net losses worth SAR 75.83 million in 2024, down by 66.04% from SAR 223.33 million in 2023.

