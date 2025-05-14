Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and Indonesian ambassador to Egypt Lutfi Rauf reviewed ways to boost joint economic relations in various fields, according to a statement.

El-Khatib emphasized the strategic relations between the two countries, noting that Egypt marks a promising investment destination with significant competitive potential.

He also stressed the need to focus on economic cooperation to achieve mutual benefit for both nations, highlighting that preparations are underway to hold the Egyptian-Indonesian Business Forum by the end of May.

This forum represents an important platform for holding B2B meetings between representatives of Egyptian companies and their counterparts from key Indonesian companies.

For his part, Rauf affirmed his country's keenness to advance joint cooperation with Egypt towards new horizons, particularly in investment, infrastructure, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The ambassador also highlighted Egypt's strategic importance and geographical location, emphasizing that the large populations in both countries represent a distinct opportunity to expand trade and investment cooperation.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).