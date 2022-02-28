The Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, has invited local, regional, and international companies specialised in waste management and recycling to register their interest in waste management and recycling projects in Riyadh city.

The projects are expected to be set up on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, according to SIRC's press statement posted on its website.

The statement, posted on Sunday, 28 February, said the solution would enable the entire Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) value chain, from sorting at source to the collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling, and include sorting and recycling stations, waste-to-energy, and alternative fuel (Refuse Derived Fuel) production plants and composting facilities.

SIRC, along with the private sector, will develop the ecosystem under the rules and regulations of the National Centre for Waste Management (MWAN), the statement noted, adding that companies should register their interest on SIRC's website at https://sirc.sa/company-registration-form/

SIRC has set a target to divert 94 percent of MSW from landfills by 2035, according to the Saudi Green Initiative.

In November 2020, local English-language newspaper Arab News had reported that nearly half of the total waste generated in the Kingdom comes from three major cities, namely Riyadh (21 percent), Jeddah (14 percent), and Dammam (8 percent).

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

