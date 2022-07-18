Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its Rabigh 4 Independent Water Plant (IWP) project, located on the Red Sea coast, by the first quarter of 2023.

“The Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued on 16 June 2022. The bid submission is due on 18 September 2022 and the contract award is expected by early January 2023,” a source close to the project told Zawya Projects.

The winner is expected to develop, finance, procure, implement, operate and maintain the project, which comprises of a 600,000 cubic metres per day sea water reverse osmosis desalination plant, a 100-kilometre-long water transmission pipeline and associated infrastructure.

In November 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that SWPC had prequalified eight bidders for Rabigh 4 IWP.

KPMG Professional Services is Lead and Financial Adviser, Eversheds Sutherland (is Legal Adviser and WSP is the Technical consultant on the project.

The source said the project is slated for completion by December 2025, adding that the project value, as estimated by him, is $400 million.

SDC Deal Number: 4304449158

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)