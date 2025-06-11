Egypt - The World Bank Group (WBG) has upgraded its projection for Egypt’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the current fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 to 3.8%, up by 0.3% from a January forecast of 3.5%, according to the bank's recent Global Ecnomoc Prospects report.

Meanwhile, the WBG maintained its projection for the upcoming FY 2025/2026 economic growth at 4.2%.

Also, the bank forecasts Egypt’s GDP to grow to 4.6% in FY 2026/2027.

