KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, through its Water Projects Sector, intends to construct six underground water reservoirs in Al- Na’eem, with a capacity of 100 million imperial gallons each.

The ministry included a contract in its current fiscal year plan to offer the project for public bidding. It will be open to companies classified by the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT).

CAPT will announce the tender, set the deadline for bid submission, open the bids, and then refer them to the ministry for review and preparation of a technical recommendation. The ministry will then make the final decision on awarding the contract, with the approval of the State Audit Bureau (SAB).

This project is part of the efforts to increase the strategic reserve of fresh and brackish water to be ready for the peak consumption periods.

The underground reservoirs will serve those residing in Al-Na’eem and the surroundings areas to ensure continuous water supply during the peak consumption periods.

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