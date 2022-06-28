UK-based energy industry services firm Petrofac and Swiss-Japanese power grids company Hitachi Energy have entered into a collaboration to provide joint grid integration and associated infrastructure to support the rapidly growing offshore wind market.

A press statement by Petrofac said the collaboration builds on the complementary core technologies and expertise of both companies in offshore wind and covers high-voltage direct current (HVDC), as well as high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) solutions.

The statement said Petrofac has delivered projects for both HVDC and HVAC offshore and onshore substations for major offshore wind farms across several of Europe’s leading developments.

