KUWAIT CITY - As the waste crisis in Kuwait worsens, environmental activists have emphasized the urgent need for action to address this growing issue. They have pointed out that the per capita production rate of organic (biodegradable) waste in Kuwait is 1.4 kilograms per day, one of the highest globally compared to countries in the Middle East and Europe.

Activists highlighted that waste has long been a major problem in Kuwait, affecting all forms—solid, liquid, and gaseous. They warned that waste poses a significant environmental, health, and economic threat. The activists believe that the issue requires radical and sustainable solutions, calling for increased environmental awareness, waste reduction, and a stronger push for recycling.

They also suggested that Kuwait should adopt policies similar to those implemented by government bodies and voluntary organizations, which have launched several awareness campaigns focused on waste sorting and its potential uses in industries like agriculture.

"We need to convert waste into electrical energy," said Jenan Behzad, Secretary-General of the Kuwait Environment Protection Society. Behzad emphasized that the waste problem in Kuwait has become exacerbated by rising production and consumption, coupled with inadequate recycling and sustainable waste management practices. She argued that the solution lies in developing effective policies that prioritize recycling, waste reduction, and environmental education to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

She added that "solid waste contributes to 2.4 percent of Kuwait's total greenhouse gas emissions," which highlights the environmental impact of waste. Furthermore, the daily per capita production of organic waste in Kuwait remains one of the highest in the region, further stressing the need for action. Behzad proposed that waste sorting—both at homes and businesses—could lead to better environmental sustainability. Separate bins should be provided for plastics, paper, metals, and food waste, she noted, to facilitate recycling.

She also called for the development of recycling centers by establishing government sorting stations in each governorate. These stations would make it easier to transfer recyclable waste to the appropriate factories and companies. The private sector, she suggested, could play a key role in waste collection and sorting, opening up new investment opportunities in the recycling industry.

Behzad also highlighted the growing issue of food waste, noting a study conducted by the Kuwait Environment Protection Society last year that found significant increases in food waste during Ramadan and other special occasions. Studies across the Gulf region show that food waste represents around 50 percent of the total waste produced, a staggering statistic that exacerbates the overall waste problem.

To combat this, Behzad advocated for the conversion of waste into electrical energy using waste-to-energy thermal conversion technology. This process could reduce the country’s reliance on oil and help mitigate environmental pollution. She also suggested harnessing methane gas from organic waste to generate energy for industrial use, which could enhance resource efficiency. Additionally, she proposed biofuel production from food waste, similar to practices in countries like Sweden and Germany.

Kuwait currently relies on three main landfills—Jahra, the Seventh Southern Ring Road, and Mina Abdullah—for managing household waste. However, Behzad warned that Kuwait remains heavily dependent on plastic packaging, both in cooperatives and restaurants, which further contributes to the volume of plastic waste. Data shows that plastic waste accounts for 80 percent of floating debris, which poses a threat to marine life and damages Kuwait’s coastal environment.

Behzad also noted that the problem of food waste intensifies during special occasions like Ramadan, where excess consumption leads to a sharp rise in household waste. "The Environmental Protection Law imposes fines of up to 500 Kuwaiti dinars for dumping waste in undesignated areas," she explained, though she pointed out that studies by the Kuwait Environment Protection Society found that 58 percent of people surveyed were unaware of the details of these laws.

To tackle these issues, Behzad recommended imposing fees and fines on households and institutions that fail to comply with mandatory waste sorting regulations. This would encourage adherence to environmental standards.

Engineer Alaa Hassan, CEO of International Petroleum Company (IPSCO), echoed these concerns, calling waste a "time bomb" in all its forms—solid, liquid, or gaseous. She criticized the lack of serious, well-thought-out plans to address waste management in the country, noting that Kuwait generates between 8 to 10 million damaged tires annually, which are often left in unauthorized areas due to weak enforcement of recycling laws.

Hassan stressed the importance of holding accountable those who illegally dispose of waste, urging the private sector to contribute its expertise in developing solutions. She also highlighted that recycled tires could be converted into raw materials used in industrial and consumer sectors, ultimately benefiting the Kuwaiti economy.

Environmental activist Barak Ramadan Al-Hindal also stressed the importance of recycling projects, highlighting the potential for high financial returns and job creation in the sector. He called for widespread cultural change regarding waste sorting, from homes and schools to offices and hospitals, to reduce the burden on state-designated landfills.

Al-Hindal pointed out that many countries worldwide have benefited from waste recycling projects and transformation industries. He called for the implementation of similar policies in Kuwait, particularly after the government and voluntary organizations have already invested in raising awareness about waste sorting and its potential applications in industry and agriculture.

Through these efforts, activists believe Kuwait can address its growing waste problem, reduce its environmental impact, and create a more sustainable future for all.

