Dubai Municipality has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BiOD Technology, a subsidiary of DUBAL Holding, to convert used cooking oils (UCO) and fats, oils, and grease (FOG) into B100 biodiesel, a clean and renewable fuel.

The MoU allows BiOD Technology to collect and process these waste materials, preventing pollution and reducing environmental footprint and operational costs associated with wastewater treatment.

The MoU was signed in the presence of senior officials including Fahad Al-Awadhi, Director of Sewerage and Recycled Water Projects Department at Dubai Municipality; Yousef Bastaki, Board Member of BiOD Technology; and Shiva Viga, CEO of BiOD Technology.

The collaboration aligns with Dubai’s long-term sustainability strategies, supports local green economy growth, and strengthens the emirate’s transition to cleaner energy sources.

Adel Al Marzooqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “This partnership represents a significant step in our mission to advance Dubai’s environmental agenda through innovative and sustainable waste-to-energy solutions. By turning waste into a valuable energy resource, we not only protect vital infrastructure and reduce environmental risks but also contribute effectively to achieving the goals outlined in Dubai's Vision 2030 for environmental sustainability.”

Ahmed bin Fahad Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of BioD Technology, stated: “We are pleased to collaborate with Dubai Municipality on this initiative, a partnership that underscores our mutual commitment to sustainable innovation. At BiOD Technology, our focus is on implementing practical, impactful solutions that contribute to tangible environmental improvements and advance Dubai’s circular economy goals. Moreover, in partnership with like-minded entities, we strive to build a service ecosystem dedicated to making a positive global impact.”

Vig added: “Leveraging cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise, we are transforming UCO and FOG into high-quality, renewable biodiesel. This partnership marks an exciting step forward, and we are eager to expand our efforts into broader initiatives that promote sustainable waste management and innovative recycling solutions.”

