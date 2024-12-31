Kuwait’s Ministry of Public Works is expected to award the Jahra Pumping Station and associated facilities contract in the second quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

The project involves the management, construction, operation, and maintenance of the pumping station, aimed at enhancing wastewater management infrastructure in Al-Jahra governorate.

The tender was released on 11 August 2024, with bid submissions extended to 5 January 2025 from 10 September 2024.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in April 2025, with the project scheduled for completion by the third quarter of 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The duration of the contract is 24 months.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

