Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co. Ltd. (KHNP) will participate in the construction project of the El-Dabaa NPP, the first nuclear power plant in Egypt.

The Egyptian Nuclear Power Plant Authority had announced a tender for the El-Dabaa NPP, which consists of four power units with an electrical output of 1,200 MW. ASE JSC (Atomstroyexport, JSC) won this tender and KHNP will participate in the construction of power generation facilities (Turbine Island) for the El-Dabaa NPP by signing the contract on 25 August with ASE, the main implementing company for the project.

Korean ambassador in Cairo Hong Jin Wook praised KHNP’s participation in the El-Dabaa NPP project as another achievement in entering the NPP market outside Korea after winning the tender for Barakah NPP project in the United Arab Emirates. He expressed his hope that the participation of the Korean company in this project will be a symbolic achievement for the future-oriented cooperation between Korea and Egypt in the fields of economy and energy, pointing out that the El-Dabaa project is one of the core projects in the Egyptian government’s efforts to secure the electric power supply and to expand the renewable energy sector. Korea and Egypt have been working on deepening and enhancing bilateral cooperation in all fields including political, economic, and cultural fields since the establishment of the “comprehensive cooperative partnership” between the two nations in March 2016. The two countries are witnessing the consolidation of comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation through a series of joint development projects, including the participation in the El-Dabaa NPP, as well as the joint production contract for the K9 howitzer last February and the joint production contract for the Cairo Metro trains in August.

Ambassador Hong said that Korea is actively seeking to expand the scope of its contribution to the development of the nuclear industry in the Middle East and the African continent in the coming years, starting with its participation in the El-Dabaa NPP, hoping that Korea’s reliable supply network in nuclear energy will contribute significantly to the successful implementation of the El-Dabaa project.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

