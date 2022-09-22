Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced that work is in full swing on the Jeddah Airport 2 Independent Sewage Treatment Plant project and is on track to launch its commercial operations in Q1 2023.

The project is being developed by Marafiq (Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu) under a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) concession model with a total ultimate treatment capacity of 500,000 cu m/day.

Stage one will treat 300,000 cu m per day, scheduled to be commissioned on January 31, 2023, while Stage two is expected to add another 200,000 cu m per day.

The Jeddah Airport 2 ISTP will be located near the Saudi city adjacent to the existing Jeddah Airport 1 sewage treatment plant (JA1 STP) on the Red Sea coast.

Once the Stage I work gets completed, it will have a total capacity to treat 300,000-cu-m per day sewage water, said SWPC Chief Executive Officer Engineer Khalid bin Zuwaid Al Quraishi after an inspection tour of the project site.

He then directed senior officials at the site to exert more effort to finish the project as per schedule.

The Jeddah Airport 2 project is being developed as an Independent Sewage Treatment Project (ISTP) by Jeddah Althaniya Water Company (JAWC), a special purpose vehicle set up by the winning developer consortium comprising French water specialist Veolia, Marafiq and Amwal AlKhaleejiah.

The JAWC has signed a 25 year sewage treatment agreement with the Saudi utility SWPC to support the development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, implementation, ownership, operation, maintenance, and transfer of the Jeddah Airport 2 ISTP.

The overall cost of developing the project is estimated to be around $275 million. A shari’ah-compliant credit facility is being provided by The National Commercial Bank of Saudi Arabia under the finance agreements, it added.

The SWPC chief later visited the Al Taif sewage treatment plant project site to see the experimental operation of the project.

A consortium of Spanish company Cobra and International Water Distribution Company (Tawzea) is implementing the project under a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) concession model.

The overall cost of developing the project is estimated to be around SR320 million ($85.2 million). On completion, it will boast a total ultimate treatment capacity of up to 270,000 cu m per day.-TradeArabia News Service

