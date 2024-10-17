Iraq's Mass Group Holding (MGH) and GE Vernova announced significant progress on the modernisation of Iraq’s largest power facility, the 4.5-gigawatt (GW) Besmaya Power Plant in Baghdad, according to a GE Vernova press statement.

GE Vernova has completed Phase 1 Advanced Gas Path (AGP) upgrades on four 9F.04 gas turbines and has begun Phase 2 upgrades on an additional four 9F.04 gas turbines, the statement said.

It said the two companies have signhed an eight-year services agreement to support Phase 3 of the plant, which is equipped with four GE Vernova 9F gas turbines. The agreement, secured in the second quarter of 2024, builds on previous operations and maintenance (O&M) and long-term service agreements for Phases 1 and 2.

GE Vernova said Phase 1 AGP upgrades are projected to boost efficiency, availability, and power output by up to six percent, adding that Phase 2 upgrades are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2025.

To date, GE Vernova has added up to 19 GW of capacity to Iraq's grid, constructed 30 substations, and completed the initial phase of the country’s grid connection with Jordan. The company has also mobilised over $3 billion in financing for energy projects in Iraq.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

