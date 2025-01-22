Iraq has completed nearly 40 percent of three solar power projects with a combined generation capacity of 1,750 megawatts (MW), the Electricity Minister was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

Ziad Fadil told the official Iraqi News Agency that the three projects were launched a year ago and are based in the Basra and Muthanna in the south and Karbala in central Iraq.

He said the three projects are part of Iraq’s plans to expand the use of renewable energy in rebuilding its power sector that has been badly damaged by wars.

Electricity production in Iraq stood at around 27,000 MW in 2024 while actual domestic demand was around 48,000 MW, the Minister said.

Iraq has awarded solar energy projects to France’s TotalEnergies and other foreign firms with a total capacity of around 7.5 gigawatts (GW) and more such projects would be unveiled soon.

