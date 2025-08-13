Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the owners of Orascom Development Egypt hit EGP 3.157 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The recorded net profits were higher by 372.70% than EGP 667.923 million in H1 2024.

Additionally, the revenues increased to EGP 11.529 billion at the end of June 2025 from EGP 10.211 billion a year earlier.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 2.79 in H1 2025, an annual rise from EGP 0.59.

As for the standalone business, the company logged net profits worth EGP 2.749 billion in H1 2025, against net losses after tax valued at EGP 204.123 million in the first six months of 2024.

Non-consolidated EPS reached EGP 2.43 in H1 2025, against a loss per share of EGP 0.18 a year earlier.