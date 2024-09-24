Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Tuesday that its power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business has won new “mega” projects in two GCC countries.

The Bombay Stock Exchange-listed company’s PT&D vertical secured orders to establish ±500 kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission links associated with interconnections planned across Saudi Arabia’s national electricity network.

In addition, L&T bagged orders for three more packages involving two 380kV overhead transmission lines and a bulk supply 380kV gas-insulated substation.

These projects will contribute significantly to the renewable generation interconnection and fortification of the grid, the company said in a statemen to the Indian stock exchange.

In the UAE, L&T won an order to build two major 400kV gas-insulated substations in Abu Dhabi.

In addition to civil works, the scope also involves series current limiting reactors, auto transformers, related control, protection, substation monitoring and alarm systems, including fault and power quality monitoring, telecommunication systems and integration with the load dispatch centre.

These substations will enhance the power transfer capacity of the electricity grid, the statement said.

While the exact value of the deals was not disclosed, L&T estimates mega deals to be between INR 100 and INR 150 billion ($1.2-$1.8 billion).

(1 US Dollar = INR 83.59)

