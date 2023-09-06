The Indian cabinet is likely to discuss the memorandum of understanding signed with Saudi Arabia on power grid interconnection through undersea cables, CNBC-TV 18, an Indian financial news channel, reported, citing unnamed sources.

Another proposal for power grid interconnection via undersea cables between India and UAE is pending approval. The two countries announced plans to conduct a feasibility study in January as part of the "One Sun, One World, One Grid" initiative.

The Indian government will sign bilateral agreements after the cabinet approves the decision, the news report added.

India’s capital New Delhi will host the 18th G20 Summit from 9 to 10 September, 2023. Saudi Arabia is a member of the G20.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.