Arab Finance: Egyptian Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad inaugurated a new high-efficiency water treatment plant at the Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceuticals Industries and Diagnostic Reagents (Rameda) (RMDA), according to a press release on August 22nd.

The opening comes in line with the voluntary commitment for industrial buildings as per the decree no. 1010 of 2020 issued by the Prime Minister regarding the follow-up of wastewater from industrial buildings as well as environmental projects.

Fouad stated that Rameda has been successful in rationalizing the consumption of water through reusing treated water.

The minister also highlighted that the company has established a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of up to 700 cubic meters a day, in addition to a sewage plant with a daily capacity of up to 100 cubic meters, which reduced pollution load by 66%.

Moreover, Rameda has used natural gas as an alternative fuel to diesel, which contributed to cutting emissions by 75% to 99%.

Rameda is an Egypt-based pharmaceutical company that manufactures both human and veterinary pharmaceuticals. It operates three fully independent factories at its plant, including 20 production lines capable of producing a wide range of general medicinal forms, namely eye drops, solid dosage forms, syrups, blow-fill-seal, and lyophilized vials, among others.

