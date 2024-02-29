The chief of Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has confirmed that it will tender a water desalination plant for the Zone soon.

Waleid Gamal El-Dien said preparations underway in cooperation with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to offer the first phase of the water desalination plant with a production capacity estimated at approximately 250,000 cubic meters per day through an international tender, according to SCZONE press statement issued on Monday.

The statement said EBRD is working with SCZONE since February 2023 to digitise investor services and re-engineer more than 60 services. These will be available during the second half of this year.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

