Arab Finance: Johnson Controls Arabia has signed a cooperation agreement with Al Marasem Development to provide over 3,500 tons of cooling for the Fifth Square Mall Complex in Fifth Settlement, according to an emailed press release.

As per the agreement, Johnson Controls Arabia will supply three variable speed drive (VSD) chillers with a capacity of 1,500 tons from its plant in Saudi Arabia to the Fifth Square project.

Additionally, the Saudi company will provide the project with 70 variable refrigerant flow (VRF) units with a capacity of 2,000 tons.

These units will serve as a sustainable and energy-saving solution that ensures top-notch cooling performance at the mall area in Fifth Square.

The cooling solutions offered by Johnson Controls Arabia are aligned with the latest highly efficient technologies of low-carbon footprint.

Fifth Square is one of the largest projects established by Al Marasem Development in Egypt, with investments estimated at around EGP 23.5 billion.

