Egypt’s Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA) said on Monday that the steam turbine condenser for Unit 1 of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant has been successfully delivered to the construction site.

The equipment was manufactured at the Energyen facility in South Korea and transported by sea.

The condenser serves as a large heat exchanger designed to cool exhaust steam from a turbine below the boiling point so that it can be returned to the heat source as water. In a pressurized-water reactor, like VVER-1200 used in El Dabaa, the water is returned to the steam generator.

The equipment weighing approximately 1,500 tonnes departed Gunsan Port on 3 April 2026 and arrived in El Dabaa Port on 2 May 2026.

The El Dabaa nuclear facility has a total planned capacity of 4,800 megawatts (MW), comprising four reactors, each with a capacity of 1,200 MW.

The first unit is due to start operations in 2028, with the remaining units scheduled to follow by 2030.

Last month, state-owned contractor Petrojet had announced the completion of the first components for Tier 4 of the inner containment metal wall for Unit 3, a key structural safety element inside the nuclear reactor.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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