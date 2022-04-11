Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said on Monday that it will partner with Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company (TRANSCO), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA Group), to establish three interconnections under the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036.

DEWA said in a statement that the interconnections would be able to transfer a total of 117 Million Imperial Gallons Per Day (MIGD) to different areas in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

DEWA's MD and CEO, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, said the project supports water security in the UAE and ensures sustainable access to water during normal and emergency conditions.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, added that the strategic water interconnections would provide a sufficient supply of potable water at a national scale while mitigating climate change risks to water availability, quality, and quantity.

Last month, DEWA and Etihad Electricity and Water Authority (Etihad WE) completed a strategic interconnection project in Masfout with a transfer capacity of up to 2 million gallons of potable water.

Water security is one of the seven strategic sectors of the National Innovation Strategy launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in October 2014.

