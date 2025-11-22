Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is expected to award the construction contract covering eight 132/11kV substations in the fourth quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

The tender, issued on 4 June 2025, involves construction, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of eight substations—ABRJSATW, ESKNKWNJ, MDNTAWIR, MDNTLTF, MRKZMALI, ORCHIDST, DANAROAD and HORIZON—plus one additional typical 132/11kV substation.

Commercial bids submitted include:

Linxon Gulf– $127 million GECO (General Enterprises Co) – $145.34 million Site Technology Ltd. – $154 million Centaur Electro-Mechanical Contracting Co. – $155 million Danway Electrical & Mechanical Engineering– $243.3 million Maetel Instalaciones Y Servicios Industriales– $351 million AG Power– $354.35 million Larsen & Toubro – $355 million

“DEWA is expected to announce the award in December 2025,” the source said, adding that project completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.

DEWA’s electricity transmission substations reached 391 by the end of the first half of 2025, including 27 substations at 400 kV and 364 at 132 kV.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

