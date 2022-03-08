UAE state-owned utilities Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Etihad Electricity and Water Authority (Etihad WE) have completed a strategic interconnection project in Masfout.

The interconnection allows the exchange of up to two million gallons of potable water in case of emergencies or other purposes, DEWA said in a press statement.

DEWA said the project is part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two parties to develop, operate, and maintain strategic water interconnections and link the two water systems in specific locations to allow for water transfer in case of emergencies.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA said: “Water security is a top priority for the UAE. The UAE Water Strategy 2036 aims to ensure sustainable access to water during both normal and emergency conditions and address long-term future water security challenges. The water interconnection between DEWA and Etihad WE is part of our joint efforts to ensure water security and protect water resources as well as increase the efficiency and operational capacity of the water networks.”

DEWA’s installed capacity currently stands at 490 Million Imperial Gallons Per Day (MIGD), the statement said.

Mohammad Mohammad Saleh, Director General of Etihad WE said: “These interconnections cover the Northern Emirates and areas under Etihad WE jurisdiction, to guarantee a sustainable and reliable water supply without interruption and even allows for commercial trade.”

Saleh said Etihad WE has created an emergency water reserve of more than 500 million gallons for the Northern Emirates to meet water needs for three days in emergency cases through water transmission interconnections, high capacity water pumping stations, strategically distributed water tanks, all backed by a new 150 MIGD desalination plant in Umm Al Quwain.

(Writing by N Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)