The coming decade will see an inclusive energy future, balancing fossil fuels with clean power as the world transitions to smarter, electrified systems, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar said on Wednesday.

While reliance on natural gas is set to decline, it will still account for 40–50 percent of the global energy mix on average, varying by region, he said during a panel discussion at World Green Economy Summit (WGES) in Dubai.

Al Ramahi pointed out that demand for electrons will continue to accelerate as the world advances to a more intelligent future with AI, robotics and automation.

“The next decade will be smarter, more efficient, and will definitely be an electrified future,” he said, noting that meeting this demand will require greater innovation through hybrid energy solutions.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.