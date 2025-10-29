Marubeni Corporation (Marubeni) announced on Wednesday that commercial operations have commenced at 2,400 megawatts (MW) Fujairah F3 Independent Power Project (IPP), located in the Emirate of Fujairah in the UAE.

The Japanese company owns 20.4 percent of the project developer Fujairah Power Company F3 with UAE-based Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and Mubadala owning 40 percent and 20 percent respectively and Japanese utility Hokuriku Electric Power owning the remaining 19.6 percent.

The project is the largest gas-fired Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plant in the UAE.

Marubeni and TAQA had signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the project with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) in February 2020. The IPP was originally scheduled to start commercial operations in April 2023.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

