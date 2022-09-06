(TAP) - The construction of a solar photovoltaic plant of 100 MW in Kairouan are about to start.

The project financial closing was at the heart of a meeting Monday in Tunis between Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy, Neila Gongi and Managing Director at UAE "AMEA POWER" Group Mohamed Al Nowais, and representatives of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The Kairouan PV plant is part of a first series of solar projects totaling 500 MW registered under a concession programme launched by the Tunisian government. There are the Metbassta plant in Kairouan (100 MW), the Borj Bourguiba plant in Tataouine (200 MW), the Tozeur plant (50 MW), the Sidi Bouzid plant (50 MW) and the Gafsa plant (100 MW).

The programme aims to diversify energy sources by focusing on clean energy in order to promote Tunisia’s energy transition.

"Investment in renewable energy is no longer a choice but a necessity for countries around the world," Managing Director at AMEA POWER said at the meeting, which was attended by Director General of Electricity and Renewable Energy at the Ministry of Industry Belhassen Chiboub and CEO of STEG, Hichem Anan.

The official welcomed the efforts made by the Tunisian authorities to meet the conditions for the launch of the Kairouan plant work.

For her part, Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy, Neila Gongi stressed the importance of investing in renewable energy amid declining fossil fuel production and reserves, globally, and the move towards reducing carbon emissions and protecting the planet.

She said the government is committed to supporting investment in the renewable energy sector by removing barriers, facilitating administrative procedures and abandoning permits for projects of less than one megawatt. Tunisia aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to 35% by 2030.

Established in 2014 in Dubai, the "AMEA POWER" Group currently operates in 28 renewable energy and green hydrogen projects in several African countries.

It won the concession for the Kairouan power plant in consortium with the Chinese company "Xinjiang New Energy" in an international bidding programme launched by the Ministry of Industry and SMEs in 2018.

