Foreign investments in Tunisia’s energy sector jumped by nearly 43 percent in 2024 due to the awarding of new contracts by the North African Arab nation.

Figures released on Monday by the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA) showed investments stood at around 689 million Tunisian dinars ($218 million) last year compared with nearly 479 million dinars ($151.5 million) in 2023.

“The energy sector in Tunisia recorded a substantial growth last year after the government awarded new concession permits,” FIPA director Hatim Al-Susi said.

He was quoted by Alshuruq and other local newspapers as saying the increase last year was also due to new investments in renewable energy projects by some foreign firms operating in Tunisia.

