Construction on Tunisia’s 130-megawatt (MW) Segdoud solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant under the public-private partnership (PPP) model in Redeyef, Gafsa Governorate is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2025, a local media report quoting national press agency Tunis Afrique Presse said.

Local Arabic language website Babnet said French renewable energy company Voltalia will develop and operate the 350-million Tunisian dinar ($114 million) solar power project, spread over an area of 200 hectares, under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA), extendable by additional 10 years, with national grid operator STEG (Société Tunisienne de l'Électricité et du Gaz).

Voltalia was awarded the project in May 2024.

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is expected to provide financing for the project, which also includes a 225-kilovolt transmission line extending 25 kilometres to link with the national grid through the Tozeur and Metlaoui stations, managed by STEG.

Tunisia is targeting to generate 35 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

