Located in Metbassta, Kairouan governorate, the project is financed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the African Development Bank (AfDB)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AMEA Power, one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the Middle-East, announced today the official groundbreaking of the 120MWp Kairouan Solar Photovoltaic Project in Tunisia.

The groundbreaking ceremony, which took place today, was attended by Her Excellency Fatma Thabet Chiboub, Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy of Tunsia; Her Excellency Dr. Eman Ahmed Al Salami, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia; Mr. Faiçal Tarifa, Director General of STEG and Mr. Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power.

The 120 MW Kaioruan Solar PV project is being implemented by Kairouan Solar Plant, a project company registered in Tunisia and fully owned by AMEA Power. The project will be built under a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model. The USD 86 million project is financed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The project was initially awarded to AMEA Power through an internationl tender program that was launched by Tunisia’s Ministry of Industry and SMEs. This 120MW project is the first project under the concession regime to reach financial close.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “This is a significant milestone for AMEA Power, as we officially announce the groundbreaking for the country’s first privately-financed solar project, paving the way for a greener Tunisia. By taking advantage of its renewable energy resources, and its strategic location between North Africa and Europe, Tunisia can become a prime location for green energy and trade. This groundbreaking project is a beacon for future renewable energy projects in the country, supporting the governments goal of achieving 35% of renewable energy in its energy mix by 2030.”

The commissioning of the PV power plant is expected in Q4 2025. Once commissioned, it will be AMEA Power’s first operational asset in the country. It will generate 222GWh of clean energy per year, power more than 43,000 households and will offset 117,000 tonnes of carbon emission over the course of the project’s life. Furthermore it will support the country in reducing its dependence on oil and gas imports.

The Concession Agreement and the 20-year Power Purchase Agreements with the Société Tunisienne de l'Electricité et du Gaz (STEG) were signed in June 2021, and then ratified by the Government of Tunisia in May 2022.

AMEA Power will work closely with the local communities of the Kairouan governorate as part of its commitment to socio-economic development, and will undertake key social initiatives under its ‘Community Investment and Development Programs’.

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, AMEA Power has assembled a world-class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East, and other emerging markets. With projects in 20 countries, a 6GW+ project pipeline, and 1,600MW+ in operation and under/near construction, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, energy storage, and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition.

