Tunisia has launched two new solar power projects at a cost of around $15 million as part of plans to widen the use of renewable energy.

The two projects in the West-Central Kasserine Governorate, to be completed in late 2025, have a capacity of 10 megawatts (MW) each and are the latest in a series of solar energy projects announced by the government in 2024, according to Alshuruq daily.

In a report on Monday, the paper said the government has recently signed contracts for two larger solar power projects for the production of 300 MW at a cost of nearly 800 million Tunisian dinars ($258 million).

The two projects are located in Gafsa in central Tunisia and the Southern Tataouine Governorate, the paper said, adding that other projects are under way in the North African Arab country for a targeted production of 500 MW.

“All these projects are part of a strategy devised by the government to expand the share of renewable in the energy mix to 35 percent in 2030 and encourage investment in such projects,” the report said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

