(TAP)- Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy Neyla Nouira Kanji called on representatives of the German Association of Small- and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW) to participate in renewable energy power generation projects by 2035.

A BVMW delegation is currently on a five-day visit in Tunis (Septemer 12-16) to discuss the Tunisian-German economic cooperation and partnership prospects.

This visit is in line with the efforts exerted by the German association to identify cooperation and investment fields in Tunisia, notably in smart industry (4.0), digital partnership, e-transition, energy efficiency, car components industry, smart infrastructure, services related to industry, renewable energy and others, a ministry press release reads.

Kanji pointed out the BVMW's important role in supporting enterprises to join the industrial sector's environmental system and reduce carbon emissions and greenhouse gases.

Tunisia counts some 260 German enterprises operating in various sectors, while the country is considering the launch of three calls to tender for the construction of 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy, as part of the system of excellence, by means of investments worth TND 5 billion.

