Private investments in Tunisia jumped by nearly 70 percent year-on-year in January and renewable energy projects attracted more than a third of the capital.

Figures published by the Tunisia Investment Authority this week showed these investments totalled around 705.8 million dinars ($228 million) in January, leading to the creation of nearly 8,792 jobs.

Investments in the solar and wind energy projects stood at around 273.9 million dinars ($88.6 million) during that period, account for nearly 39% of the total capital.

The report showed the industrial sector accounted for nearly 22% and farming for around 17%.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.