PHOTO
Private investments in Tunisia jumped by nearly 70 percent year-on-year in January and renewable energy projects attracted more than a third of the capital.
Figures published by the Tunisia Investment Authority this week showed these investments totalled around 705.8 million dinars ($228 million) in January, leading to the creation of nearly 8,792 jobs.
Investments in the solar and wind energy projects stood at around 273.9 million dinars ($88.6 million) during that period, account for nearly 39% of the total capital.
The report showed the industrial sector accounted for nearly 22% and farming for around 17%.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.