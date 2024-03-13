Tunisia - The National Agency for Energy Management (French: ANME) and the Tunisian Banking and Finance Council (CBF) Tuesday signed an agreement designed to boost the role of the banking and financial sector in supporting the implementation of the national strategy of energy transition.

The agreement was inked by ANME Director General Fethi Hanchi and CBF President Néji Ghandri. It provides for developing funding mechanisms of projects in renewables and energy efficiency so as to help cut greenhouse gas emissions, ANME said in a press release.

Under the agrement, a programme dubbed Green banking initiative will be set in motion to urge banks and financial institutions to reduce their carbon footprint by opting for renewable energies and adopting measures which secure energy efficiency.

A guide for the implementation of mechanisms of financing proposed by the Energy Transition Fund, banks and financial insrtitutions as part of energy transition support will also be developed.

The agreement provides for the speeded-up funding of green projects and the creation of a platform to calculating the carbon footprint of the banking and financial secror.

Training sessions for ANME and CBF executives are on the agenda, in addition to a joint awareness-raising campaigns.

Fethi Hanchi said at the signing ceremony the agreement will support efforts to expedite energy transition in Tunisia and improve access to sustainable energy. These goals require huge investments that can be made available under this agreement.

CBF's Néji Ghandri said the agreement ushers in a new stage of partnership with the ANME. The banking and financial sector is committed to back green energy initiatiaves.

Tunisia revised upwards its target in connection to the renewables share in electricity production from 30% to 35% in 2030.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).