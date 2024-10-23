Kenya will break ground for a 35-megawatt (MW) geothermal project at Menengai on Thursday, Geothermal Development Company (GDC) said.

The groundbreaking by OrPower 22, the third Independent Power Producer (IPP) at the Menengai Geothermal Project site, will be presided over by Kenya’s President William Ruto, GDC said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The first IPP, Sosian, started to generate 35 MW in late 2023 while the second IPP by Globeleq, with a capacity of 35MW, is currently under construction.

Phase I of Menengai Geothermal Project targets to generate 105 MW. Power from project is priced at 7 $cts/ kWh.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.