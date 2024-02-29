Tunisia has set a target to expand the use of renewable energy sources to 30 percent of the total energy mix by 2030, a Tunisian official has said.

But efforts to achieve that target has remained slow as the North African country has managed to produce only around 700 megawatts (MW) of power from solar and other renewable energy sources against a target of 4,800MW.

“The aim is to boost renewable energy sources to 30 percent by 2030 or at least 4,800MW…but so far, only around 700MW is generated from renewable sources,” said Abdel Hamid Khalafallah, an engineer at the Tunisian Industry and Energy Ministry.

Khalafallah was quoted on Thursday by the Tunisian daily Alshuruq as saying the country is also still suffering from a large electricity deficit, adding that the government is still heavily subsidising the power sector, with such funds standing at around $2.6 billion in 2022.

