Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. has signed a contract with SEPCO III (Shandong Electric Power Construction Corporation No. 3) to supply steel wind towers for the Yanbu wind farm in Madinah Province.



The nine-month contract is valued at 126 million Saudi riyals ($33.59 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday.



The company will start supplying the wind towers from this month.



The financial impact of the contract will be reflected in the second-quarter 2026 results, the statement said.



No details of the Yanbu wind farm were given in the statement.

SEPCO III, a subsidiary of China Electric Power Construction Corporation, was awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the 700 megawatt (MW) Yanbu Wind Independent Power Plant (IPP) project in July 2025.

The 1.7 billion Saudi riyals ($458 million) onshore wind power plant is being developed by a consortium of Japan’s Marubeni Corporation and Saudi Arabia’s Ajlan & Bros Holding.

In January 2026, the project's special purpose vehicle Riyah Al Sahil Company secured $305 million in project financing from an international banking consortium.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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