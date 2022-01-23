AMMAN Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohammad Al Najjar, Aqaba Water Company General Manager Khaled Obaidyn, and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin on Saturday inaugurated the Expansion of North Aqaba Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Several government representatives, donors and stakeholders from the Aqaba Governorate attended the inauguration, according to a USAID statement.

Through this expansion, Aqaba Water Company, with support from USAID and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), constructed new facilities to increase the treatment capacity of the plant from 12,000 to almost 40,000 cubic metres per day.

The new facility uses a combination of solar power and biogas produced through the wastewater treatment process to support the sustainability and affordability of the plant.

The plant will improve the quality of the treated wastewater to serve as an alternative water source for industrial uses, urban reuse and landscaping. The move will also increase the amount of water available for Aqaba households by an estimated 25 per cent, read the statement.

The plant we are inaugurating today will serve as a continuous and reliable water supply to support Aqabas growing economy, said Carlin.

The United States is honoured to partner with the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, Aqaba Water Company, and GIZ to advance a more water secure future for Jordan. This expansion is an example of the Government of Jordan, local authorities and Jordans international supporters working together to address Jordans water challenges, Carlin added.

The project is a partnership between Aqaba Water Company, USAID and GIZ to enhance sanitation for the current 150,000 residents of Aqaba Governorate. It will also accommodate the sanitation needs of Aqabas growing population and economy.