Saudi-based Retal Urban Development Company has announced the launch of its key residential project, Nesaj Town Al Narjis, in partnership with the National Housing Company.

Strategically located in the capital Riyadh, the project spans over an estimated area of 160,000 sq m and features 550 independent housing units of various sizes, designs and architectural distribution.

These designs constitute modern architecture that keep pace with the Saudi family requirements, in addition to modern structure and spaciousness, said the statement from Retal.

The project will be coming up in one of the most prominent urban suburbs with integrated services and supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure and upscale lifestyle in line with the Saudi Vision.

The agreement was signed by Engineer Yousif bin Ibrahim Al Hamoudi, the Chief Operating Officer at Retal, and Mohammad Al-Buty, CEO of the National Housing Company, in the presence of Majed Al Hogail, Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

Retal CEO Engineer Abdullah bin Faisal Al Braikan said this project was a continuation of Retal Urban Developments consecutive successes in Nesaj Town projects and the strategic expansion of its projects in Riyadh and across the Kingdom.

"It is mainly aimed at providing a suitable home for Saudi families and allowing Retal to complete its journey in providing comfort and luxury, with the highest standards of quality and perfection," he added.-TradeArabia News Service