Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) announced on Wednesday the groundbreaking for the Ar Rayyis Independent Water Plant (IWP) project in Madinah Region.

The reverse osmosis desalination project, known as Yanbu-4 IWP, had achieved financial close in March 2021.

Commercial operation is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2023, SWPC said in a tweet in Arabic language.

The project will bring clean drinking water from Ar Rayis on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia to the cities of Madinah and Makkah. (Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon) anoop.menon@refinitiv.com) Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here

© ZAWYA 2022